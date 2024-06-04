Move out the way, “Espresso,” we’re getting more than just a shot! Sabrina Carpenter just announced news of her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet, and we’re freaking out, respectfully. Keep reading for everything we know about album no. 6.

“MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!💋,” Sabrina excitedly wrote on social media on Monday, June 3. “This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too.”

The Disney actress-turned-pop star also teased something else for listeners to get excited about soon. “I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night,” she shared, “so keep an eye out.”

Sabrina has yet to announce other details on her upcoming album, however, she did reveal that she hopes to delve into more genres this time around during an interview in February 2024.

“I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realized that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing,” she told Interview Magazine. “It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards. There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music.”

In April 2024, she released a new single titled “Espresso,” along with a music video — which soon became her biggest hit.

Her last musical drop came in July 2022, after the Disney Channel alum dropped her successful fifth studio album titled Emails I Can’t Send.

“Unfortunately, you have to allow yourself to get to that point where you’re even able to do that, and until I made this album, I wasn’t at that place where I felt I could,” she shared of the project. “The other day, this guy was like, ‘Life is so long. You just have to follow the things that make you feel something, whether that’s good or bad.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, I always hear life is short.’ But it made me really excited about the fact that I’m going to find my way through.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the upcoming album.

