Does Sabrina Carpenter have new music in the works? The former Disney Channel star started teasing music in August 2021, and fans freaked out!

“It’ll be a Wednesday,” Sabrina shared via Instagram, alongside a clip of what appeared to be a new song. Days later, she announced the song’s title, “Skinny Dipping,” via Instagram Reels.

In the short clip, the Girl Meets World alum is holding a boom box on her head while sitting on a balcony and mouthing along to the song.

“It gave me, as Sabrina, the opportunity to get a little bit closer with my own voice and myself,” the actress told Flaunt magazine in June 2021 about how she created new music amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Being alone in a room with a piano, and being able to send those ideas to my friends, and not having them being over-thought or touched too much was great. It gave me a little bit more time, whereas before I had to leave the studio with a full song done and nothing beforehand. I try not to go in with a specific mission of a thing I want to make, because it may take you down the wrong path and not allow you to be as creative as possible.”

Following her start on the fan-favorite Disney Channel series, Sabrina released her debut studio album, Eyes Wide Open, in April 2015. Since then, she’s dropped three more records — Evolution, Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II — and appears to be working on a fifth, which she told Flaunt was a “sonic universe.”

“This whole quarantine, it has been like, ‘Well, you know what, it doesn’t need to be perfect. I’m just going to put it out as is, c’est la vie, and see how it goes,'” she told the publication. “Because I’ll put something out, and be like, ‘Ah I wish I could change that, just a little bit.’ So, I’m trying not to overthink it right now, but I am trying to make sure it tells the story I want to tell. So, I’m taking my time with it.”

When it comes to other music within this new era, the single “Skin” was released in January 2021. Sabrina explained the the song is “a culmination of a lot of experiences that I had built up into.”

“I felt it was the right time to do that song and express what I was feeling and going through,” the Tall Girl star also told Flaunt. “It was a different perspective than what a lot of other people were going through at the time, but it was my truth. I felt compelled to write exactly how I was feeling.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Sabrina’s possible 5th album so far.

