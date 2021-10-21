Sometimes, it’s easy to think of an actress or actor as only embodying the roles that they’re most well known for. That’s why when they appear in a different show or movie, it can totally come as a major shock! Well guys, this may be hard to believe, but a bunch of Disney Channel stars actually appeared in multiple shows on the network. Take Zendaya, for example. She’s most known for role as Rocky Blue in Shake It Up, but she also acted in K.C. Undercover and A.N.T. Farm!

After Shake It Up came to an end, Zendaya made the decision to return to the network for a particularly special experience with K.C. Undercover.

“When I left Disney, there weren’t any families of color on the channel … I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back,” she shared in a separate Variety interview from August 2017. “I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.”

At the end of the say, Zendaya loves her past roles.

“The thing is, I am [a Disney kid]. And to a degree, I am grateful for that,” the actress told Variety in January 2021 when reflecting on her past. “That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience.”

During the same interview, she called her Disney days “part of my heritage to a degree,” something that she’s learned to “embrace.” As fans know she’s since moved on from the network, nabbing more serious roles like in Euphoria, for which she has won an Emmy Award.

“Before Euphoria, technically I was still on Disney Channel … I’ve always felt that I could bring things to the table: that I could be creative and free to try things, and put out bad ideas,” the actress told the publication. “Because of the Disney kid thing, I get scared of that kind of thing.”

What about G Hannelius? Fans will probably remember her as Avery Jennings on Dog With a Blog, but she actually starred in five different Disney Channel series! And get this — they’re not the only ones. China Anne McClain, Cameron Boyce, Debby Ryan, Bella Thorne, Selena Gomez, Bridgit Mendler, Olivia Holt, Sabrina Carpenter, Dove Cameron and tons more have all also starred in numerous TV shows on the network.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the other celebrities that you had no idea starred in a bunch of Disney Channel shows.

