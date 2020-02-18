This may be hard to believe, but Tuesday, February 18 is Logan Miller‘s 28th birthday. He was only 18 when he starred in Disney XD’s I’m In The Band, which means it’s been more than 10 years since the show premiered! Yep, it aired its first episode on November 27, 2009 and concluded December 9, 2011, and fans are pretty shook over how fast time has flown by.

Also starring Stephen Full, Steve Valentine, Greg Baker and Caitlyn Taylor Love, the show quickly became a fan favorite. For those who forgot, it was about a teenager named Tripp Campbell, who dreamed of working with his favorite band, Iron Weasel. When he won a contest that allowed him to get dinner with them, his dream became a reality! After managing to impress them with his awesome guitar playing, they asked him to join the band. But since Iron Weasel was made up of three middle-aged men, and Tripp was a 15-year-old high school student, it made for a pretty hilarious outcome.

It went on for two epic seasons before it came to an end, and boy, has a lot changed with the actors since then. Fans are seriously not going to believe how different they look! Join us in taking a walk down memory lane, and scroll through to see what the cast of I’m In The Band is up to now.

