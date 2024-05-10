Nearly 10 years ago, Shake It Up first premiered on November 7, 2010. The Disney Channel show, which starred Zendaya, Bella Thorne, Adam Irigoyen and Kenton Duty, quickly became a fan favorite and lasted for three season on the network before coming to an end on November 10, 2013.

The series followed the story of CeCe Jones (Bella) and Rocky Blue (Zendaya) who were background dancers on a local television show called Shake It Up Chicago, and of course, they got into some crazy antics both on set and off.

“Zendaya and I were put in a very unfortunate position where we were kind of forced to compete against each other [during Shake It Up], which made the whole first season of the show just very awkward for us,” Bella told J-14 exclusively about her time on the show. “We wanted to love each other, but yet we were constantly being put against each other. It was, ‘Who’s better at this?’ and ‘Who’s better at that?’ And then second season we kind of just had this tell-all talk where we started crying and really just put everything out there on the table, and that’s when we became best friends.”

Since then, the duo has been doing strong. Bella even sent a sweet message to Zendaya when she was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award. “My goodness, I just hope she f–king wins,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I love her, so I’m gonna have my fingers crossed the whole entire time. I’m going to be waiting for this acceptance speech!”

While chatting with Variety in January 2021, Zendaya looked back on her Disney Channel days and explained that the network was “part of my heritage.”

“Before Euphoria, technically I was still on Disney Channel … I’ve always felt that I could bring things to the table: that I could be creative and free to try things, and put out bad ideas,” she explained at the time. “Because of the Disney kid thing, I get scared of that kind of thing.” Despite her past feelings, the actress and her former costar are killing it in the entertainment industry! What have all the cast members been up to since the show ended? Well, some of the stars continued to act and went on to land a ton of major roles, while others disappeared from Hollywood altogether! But either way, they’ve all certainly grown a lot over the years.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Shake It Up is up to these days.

