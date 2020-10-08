Ever since Bella Thorne and Zendaya first showed off their dance moves on Disney Channel’s Shake it Up, fans have been obsessed with their friendship. Despite the fact that the actresses are still closer than ever, they weren’t always BFFs.

The actresses starred as CeCe Jones and Rocky Blue on Shake it Up together from 2010 until the show came to an end in 2013.

“Zendaya and I were put in a very unfortunate position where we were kind of forced to compete against each other [during Shake It Up], which made the whole first season of the show just very awkward for us,” Bella told J-14 exclusively. “We wanted to love each other, but yet we were constantly being put against each other. It was, ‘Who’s better at this?’ and ‘Who’s better at that?’ And then second season we kind of just had this tell-all talk where we started crying and really just put everything out there on the table, and that’s when we became best friends.”

Now, J-14 is taking a walk down memory lane to relive Zendaya and Bella’s friendship from the beginning, including all the times they reunited and gushed over each other during interviews. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline, proving Bella and Zendaya are best friend goals.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.