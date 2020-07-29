Congratulations are in order for Zendaya! Yep, the actress just landed her first-ever Emmy nomination, and she had the best reaction ever!
On Tuesday, July 28, it was announced that the 23-year-old nabbed a pretty major nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her starring role as Rue in the HBO series, Euphoria. After all the nominees were announced, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram and told fans that she was “speechless.”
“I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you,” Zendaya wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from the show. “Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!”
View this post on Instagram
I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!
Some of the Shake It Up alum’s famous friends reacted to the epic news and sent notes of congratulations.
Gigi Hadid commented, “Well deserved.”
Raini Rodriguez added, “Congrats girl! You are one of the hardest working ladies and this is only the beginning.”
“Congratulations,” Sofia Wylie wrote, while Rowan Blanchard posted a series of heart emojis.
For those who missed it, fans were pretty ecstatic when Zendaya starred in the HBO teen drama series, which premiered in June 2019. Now, a little over a year later, the cast is gearing up for their second season and, yes, all your favorites are returning to TV. As fans know, the show — based on the 2012 Israeli series of the same name — followed a group of high school students as they deal with teenage issues including the pressure of finding themselves, dealing with trauma, social media, friendship and love.
And the upcoming second season is set to pick up right where the first one left off.
“I think all we ever wanted was for people to feel seen through our work,” Zendaya told Variety about the show, and returning for a second season. “And so that’s all I want to continue to do, to show the human side of what addiction does to a person.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.