Congratulations are in order for Zendaya! Yep, the actress just landed her first-ever Emmy nomination, and she had the best reaction ever!

On Tuesday, July 28, it was announced that the 23-year-old nabbed a pretty major nomination in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for her starring role as Rue in the HBO series, Euphoria. After all the nominees were announced, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram and told fans that she was “speechless.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.