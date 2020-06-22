Is there a new couple brewing in Hollywood?! Some fans are convinced that Tyga and Zendaya may be dating after the rapper left a pretty flirty comment for the actress on Instagram, and they are not here for the rumored new pairing.

So the rumors started to circulate after the “Taste” crooner shared a clip from the music video to his new song “Vacation,” which he captioned, “Tag someone you wanna take on vacation!” He then tagged the Shake It Up alum.

After posting his comment, some fans quickly started to slam him.

“Tyga leave zendaya ALONE,” one person wrote.

“Lmao did he really tag Zendaya?” another added.

He later deleted his message.

As fans know, the internet has been speculating that the former Disney star is in a relationship with her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi ever since they were spotted getting pretty cozy last year. It all started back in August 2019, when the actress and the Kissing Booth star were snapped on vacation in Greece together.

Then, in October 2019, they were spotted on a super romantic date night! According to Us Weekly, they went to a see a movie together, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

“It was just the two of them out together,” an onlooker told the outlet. “They looked like they were getting a little cozy. At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

In the months that followed, they were photographed on a series of dates, and get this — they were also caught celebrating Thanksgiving together in Australia! Wow, it definitely seems like things are heating up between them.

Jacob could not stop praising Zendaya during an interview with GQ Magazine!

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he gushed. “We’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

