A lot can change in just nine years, just ask Zendaya! When we chatted with the actress back in 2011, it was all about Shake It Up, frenemies and Bella Thorne. While the former Disney Channel starlet is in a totally different place in her life these days — having gone on to star in The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man, Euphoria and more — fans will absolutely love the trip down memory lane with these epic throwback interviews! Especially because it proves just how amazing she has been from the very beginning. Make sure to watch the video above.

Twice a month, J-14 is throwing it back to interviews with your favorite celebrities for our Rewind series. Stars like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brother all chatted with J-14 before becoming global super stars, and the nostalgia is so real!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.