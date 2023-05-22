XO, Kitty is everything teen dramas should be — fun, swoonworthy and a little chaotic. The 10-episode Netflix spinoff from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before universe follows Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart) as she transfers to a South Korean university to surprise her long-distance boyfriend. As the finale of the series ends in a cliffhanger, it begs the question: Can we expect to see Kitty and her friends return for season 2? Keep reading for everything we know.

Will There Be a ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2?

Netflix has yet to announce plans of season 2 of XO, Kitty. As the show only just premiered on May 18, 2023, it’s unclear when news of season 2 would be confirmed.

Plus, series creator, Jenny Han, didn’t attend the show’s premiere this May in support of the ongoing writer’s strike.

“This moment is bigger than me,” she began, explaining to fans her reasoning via Instagram. “And what’s at stake if the future of all writers and our ability to keep telling stories. And we are asking for fair compensation.”

What Has the Cast Said About ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2?

However, the entire cast of XO, Kitty have confirmed they would love to continue with Kitty’s story.

Alongside Anna, the cast of XO, Kitty includes Choi Min-yeong as Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend Dae, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

There are so many places where the show could go, as there are multiple cliffhangers throughout the series. From Kitty and Min Ho’s enemies-to-lovers relationship to Kitty’s possible romance with Yuri, and of course, the big question: Will she return to Portland or attend another semester at KISS University?

As for what Choi Min-yeong want to see in season 2 and his character Dae, the actor told Teen Vogue: “I would want him to learn how to transform his relationship [with Kitty] from lovers to friends. I think that’s really hard, but if you can do that, you can still keep … the person. That’s not only about just partners; it’s just love again. So I really hope that Dae keeps the love towards Kitty.”

