Are you already obsessed with XO, Kitty, too? The Netflix spinoff from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before universe follows Anna Cathcart as Kitty, who transfers to a high school in South Korea called KISS University. So, are the cast members real high school student ages? Keep reading to uncover the cast of XO, Kitty’s ages IRL, birthdays and zodiac signs!

Alongside Anna, the cast of XO, Kitty includes Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

“There are so many things I want to tell everybody,” the actress told J-14 of the spinoff back in August 2022. “I just want to share the whole story and want people to watch it. I’m also just dying to see it, because I haven’t seen any cuts of it yet. So, I’m just like dying to see anything.”

The 10-episode series premiered on Netflix on May 18, 2023, and while the show takes place in the To All the Boys universe, “a lot of time has passed” since Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) story ended and Kitty’s begins in South Korea.

“She’s just in a very different stage, but she goes to Korea for boarding school. So, that’s the main thing I can share,” Anna revealed to J-14. “Most things past that, I can’t really say too much. But year, it’s her adventure in Korea and her adventure of just figuring out who she is in high school.”

At the L.A. premiere of the series, Anna revealed to J-14 that the original cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before were super supportive after XO, Kitty was announced. However, she mostly spoke to Lana and Janel Parrish, who both played her older sisters in the OG movie trilogy.

“We have a whole ladies’ group chat of all of us girls,” Anna told J-14. “But they were so supportive and I was so lucky to have people to turn to and call when I wanted advice or wanted someone to listen. I was very, very lucky.”

And did Lana give Anna any advice, from leading lady to leading lady?

“Really just the advice of taking care of yourself and taking a deep breath when you need it because it’s so exciting but it can get very overwhelming, of course, at times,” Anna recalled. “Having that reminder was really good.”

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover how old the cast of XO, Kitty are IRL, their birthdays and zodiac signs.

