Anna Cathcart might play a matchmaker in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and XO, Kitty, but is she on the dating market herself? Keep reading to see the details of her dating life!

Is Anna Cathcart Single?

After looking at her social media pages, it appears that Anna is currently single. The Netflix star often keeps her personal life private and doesn’t disclose details on her close relationships.

Is There a Love Triangle In ‘XO, Kitty’?

While Anna might be single, her character Kitty is in the center of a love triangle in XO, Kitty! The spinoff from the To All the Boys I’ve Love Before universe follows Kitty, the teen matchmaker, who moves to Seoul, South Korea, to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend named Dae (played by Choi Min-yeong) at KISS University.

Along with Choi Min-yeong and Anna, XO, Kitty introduces Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, a student at KISS who is thrown in Kitty and Dae’s love triangle.

“I think Min Ho is always loyal to Dae no matter what, but it really depends on if Dae’s loyal to him, right?” Sang Heon Lee exclusively told J-14 in May 2023. “And Kitty, I mean, she’s like a pebble that disrupted the water.”

The XO, Kitty cast also includes Anthony Keyvan as Q, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana. The 10-episode show premiered on May 18, 2023.

“As you said, there’s love lines,” Choi Min-yeong told J-14 of the many romances on the series. “I think the love line with Dae and Kitty is the most interesting one.”

Prior to the show’s premiere, the star teased much more to come!

“There are so many things I want to tell everybody,” Anna told J-14 of the show back in August 2022. “I just want to share the whole story and want people to watch it. I’m also just dying to see it, because I haven’t seen any cuts of it yet. So, I’m just like dying to see anything.”

The show takes place in the To All the Boys universe, however, “a lot of time has passed” since Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) story ended in To All the Boys: Always and Forever and Kitty’s begins.

“Obviously, she’s just in a very different stage, but she goes to Korea for boarding school. So, that’s the main thing I can share,” Anna explained to J-14. “Most things past that, I can’t really say too much. But year, it’s her adventure in Korea and her adventure of just figuring out who she is in high school.”

