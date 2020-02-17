The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is officially out and Anna Cathcart spilled a bunch of behind-the-scenes secrets about the movie exclusively to J-14! The actress who played Kitty Covey, Lara Jean’s little sister, in the movie revealed the funniest thing that happened on set (hint, it involved Noah Centineo), plus she even dished on what she, Lana Condor and Janel Parrish did in between takes. Make sure to watch our exclusive interview with Anna above!

