There might be trouble in paradise for fan-favorite couple Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky when To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 hits Netflix. The second movie might have been released only a few days ago — To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You premiered on Wednesday, February 12 — but that didn’t stop fans from already wanting to know what happens next!

Netflix may be keeping quiet about when subscribers can expect to see the final film in the trilogy, but the TATBILB cast recently teased the third movie. Author of the book series that inspired the romantic comedies, Jenny Han, told Entertainment Tonight that “fans should always be worried” about Lara Jean and Peter.

“The third movie really explores what happens when you’re in a relationship and then you have all the real-life stuff that comes into play,” she admitted. “If I’m doing my job right, you’re worried.”

The movie’s star, Lana Condor, agreed with Jenny but added that her character definitely grows up in the third film, calling it the “most mature” out of all three movies.

“She really starts to make decisions for herself that might be unpopular but I think at the end of the day, as a young woman, you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are truly right for you regardless of the other people around you,” the actress said. “Lara Jean loves love and she loves the guys, but at the end of the day, I know that she’s good on her own as well. We’ll see. It’s very satisfying, like, ‘Yes, girl! Get your life!'”

Fans have been quick to guess that the conflict in the upcoming flick will, once again, surround Jordan Fisher‘s character John Ambrose. Unfortunately, the actor could not confirm.

“Possibly, I mean, we’ll have to see,” Jordan teased. “Filming for the third film has already taken place and I, Jordan Fisher, cannot confirm nor John Ambrose’s involvement in the third film.”

Only time will tell what’s in store for fan’s OTP Lara Jean and Peter K!

