Valentine’s Day came early this year! That’s right, thanks to Netflix, love is in the air for everyone in the United States. On Tuesday, February 11, the streaming service took to social media and announced that their fan-favorite romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for everyone to stream, even without a subscription!

“Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9!” the streaming service tweeted alongside an exclusive video of the movie’s stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

For those who forgot, the film — based off the young adult novel of the same name by author Jenny Han — follows teenager Lara Jean Covey after five top secret letters are mysteriously mailed out to the boys she used to love. After the movie’s huge success on the streaming service, Netflix released the film’s sequel To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You on Wednesday, February 12.

Naturally, fans are thrilled about being able to watch Lara Jean’s love story unfold without paying the monthly fee or borrowing a password from a friend.

“Now I can promote TATBILB to my classmates without a Netflix account,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “This is a genius move on Netflix’s part — introducing a freemium model to movie watching that captivates the teen imagination.”

A third person said, “This is the best Valentine’s gift anybody could give to me!”

Not only can fans celebrate the national day of love by watching both TATBILB movies, but Netflix also has an entire catalogue of rom-coms to enjoy. From their own original movies — like The Kissing Booth and The Perfect Date — to all the old classics — like The Notebook and A Cinderella Story — there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday!

