After months of anticipation, To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You is finally here! The sequel premiered on Netflix on February 12, 2020, and fans cannot stop watching it. Well guys, prepare to fall even more in love with the flick because Anna Cathcart just spilled all the behind-the-scenes secrets from on set of the new movie exclusively to J-14, and it sounds like she and her costars had so much fun when the cameras stopped rolling!

The actress, who played Kitty Covey in the film, dished on when she first reunited with her onscreen sisters, Lana Condor and Janel Parrish, and boy, was it epic!

“The first day [on set], I wasn’t actually shooting but I went to go and see all of them. Janel was there, I had dinner with her first, and then we went to set. Lana was there but she didn’t know we were coming. So we surprised her,” the 16-year-old explained. “We went to her trailer and we knocked on her door. She was like, ‘Come in!’ and we were like, ‘No, come out!’ There’s a video — she came out and she started screaming but she was eating so she was holding a spring roll. She was screaming, so then we started screaming and security came because they thought someone had broken into her trailer! But it was just us. No joke, that actually happened. They were like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ We were like, ‘Yeah!’ We were all hugging and eating spring rolls. It was perfect, it represented us really well.”

As for the last day on set, Anna admitted that it was pretty emotional.

“It was so late and we were so tired. I don’t think it really hit us until the next day when we woke up and we were like, ‘Wait, we’re not going to set today? It’s over?!'” she told us. “It was a lot of hugging, a lot of sadness.”

But does she keep in contact with her costars now that filming has wrapped? Of course!

“Whenever something reminds us of each other, or [if we see] something funny that we’re like, ‘Oh my God, this person’s going to love this,’ we’ll totally text each other or send it,” she said. “We send each other memes or dog videos from Instagram all the time. Or when we get to see each other our group chat is going crazy because we’re so excited that it’s coming up.”

How sweet is that?! The actress also opened up about the real life big sister advice that Lana and Janel have given her.

“They give me advice all the time. I’m really lucky because now I have a whole bunch of big sisters and older siblings that can help me out with stuff. There have been days where we’ll be in each other’s trailers just ranting about life and them trying to help me and me trying to help them,” she admitted. “They give me lots of life advice but also lot’s of acting advice. Like Janel has been in this industry for so long so she always tells me, ‘You need to know who you are and your values and where you want to stand because you can easily get lost in it. You need to stay true to yourself.'”

Get this — Noah Centineo also gave her some important advice!

“He would also give me advice sometimes, not just the sisters. I’d be talking to Lana and she’d be like, ‘Noah! We need a boys perspective. Come here.’ And he’d just come and also tell me advice and what to do about situations,” Anna revealed. “We all helped each other. It’s a family.”

The brunette beauty even shared one secret that fans most likely don’t know about swoon-worthy actor — he loves to read!

“He reads a lot. Like, a lot. All the time,” she dished. “He’s always with a book, like in between takes or in his pocket even! He’ll just pull out a book and be reading constantly. I think that’s something that people will be surprised about him.”

