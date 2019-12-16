By now, it feels like we’ve watched To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before a million times and it still never gets old, TBH. The Netflix rom-com has stolen hearts everywhere — thanks to Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s ridiculously adorable love story, and the fact that the actors who play the beloved couple, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, are just as cute IRL. No one can get enough of this movie and for good reason, which is why we’re all super excited for the upcoming sequel.

Yep, that’s right. ICYMI, it was finally confirmed back in December 2018 that, YES, our favorite flick is indeed getting a second movie! Lara Jean and Peter’s love story isn’t over just yet, and we could not be more excited.

Woohoo! Prepare your celebrations, guys! The network even shared a sneak peak of the film on December 12, 2019, and it got fans even more excited — if that’s even possible!

Ok, but as pumped as we all are, we have a lot of questions. Like, who has Netflix cast to play John Ambrose? What will happen when he comes to town? When is the sequel coming out? Will the original cast all be in it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you guys covered. We know it’s a lot to take in, which is why we went ahead and rounded up everything we need to know about the second flick.

Scroll through our gallery for all the details we have so far on the much-anticipated To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.