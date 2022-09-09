Cobra Kai is a Netflix karate series based off the ’80s classic The Karate Kid and follows a group of teenagers who happen to kick butt — but, how old is the cast IRL? Keep reading to uncover the stars of the teen series’ real-life ages.

The Netflix series stars William (or ‘Billy’) Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who are the original stars of The Karate Kid! The series follows the pair 30 years after their final confrontation at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Johnny (played by William) is inspired to restart the notorious Cobra Kai dojo after using karate to defend his neighbor Miguel Diaz (played by Xolo Maridueña) from a group of bullies. Meanwhile, Daniel (played by Ralph) reopens the Miyagi-Do dojo in response to Cobra Kai’s success, sparking a massive rivalry between the two dojos.

“I feel like I wouldn’t dare give a tip to any of the older guys,” Peyton List , who plays Tory, said of William and Ralph to Variety in September 2022. “After The Karate Kid, a lot of them started training in martial arts, so they’re all martial artists and their kids are martial artists. Ralph is very self-deprecating. He loves to pretend, ‘Oh, I’m the old guy. I can’t do this anymore.’ Billy is definitely not that way, he will never be self-deprecating with his fighting.”

The show, which premiered in 2018, has spawned five seasons due to its massive success, with the fifth premiering in September 2022. “When we first started, Xolo was still in high school and a couple of the other kids were still in high school, but now all of us are basically out of college,” Peyton told Variety of the cast’s ages.

“That’s one that I’m really curious about. With the writers I’m like, ‘What grade are we in now? What semester are we in?’ We’re just taking it season by season, but we all look so drastically different each season. I have no idea. I don’t know what they’re gonna do. I would say by next season we graduate, but I don’t know if they would take it past that.”

After being asked if their graduation would end in a fight, Peyton teased, “I mean, how could we have any big event and have it end peacefully? I feel like that’s not Cobra Kai.” Scroll through our gallery to uncover the cast of Cobra Kai’s real ages!

