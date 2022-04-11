Adorable, aren’t they?! Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand have been dating “for a while” now and it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with the Cobra Kai costars-turned-lovers.

The couple confirmed their relationship back in March 2022, after being questioned by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport. As the couple was leaving, Jacob joked, “Bro, you caught me, bro. You caught me in 4K. I mean, yeah, we’ve been dating for a while.”

The Cobra cuties also shared that their relationship was almost seven years in the making. “I met her when I was 15, and I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer,” said Jacob. “That’s kind of awkward to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.’”

Peyton, 24, plays Tory Nichols on the Netflix hit, while Jacob, 22, plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz. “I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with before, so it’s kind of a trial by fire, almost,” said the young actor. “But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off set, you know.

Peyton gushed about striking up a romance with her costar while speaking to Page Six at the show’s PaleyFest event in Los Angeles on Friday. “It’s been so fun. I feel like we’re all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city – I’m just so grateful for him,” the young star said. “He’s the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we’re with everyone but each other on the show.”

Since then, they have been seen on red carpets posed together and even caught smooching in public!

“We came out of the airport recently and we were like, ‘Oh, OK. I guess we have to tell people now that we’re dating,’” Peyton said of being caught with Jacob back in March. “We were just waiting and then it was like, well, the world decided for us I guess!”

Scroll through our gallery of a relationship timeline between Peyton and Jacob.

