The rumors are true! Cobra Kai costars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirmed they’re dating after being questioned by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, March 22.

“Bro, you caught me, bro. You caught me in 4K,” Jacob, 22, joked to the camera operator. “I mean, yeah, we’ve been dating for a while.”

The Cobra cuties were leaving the airport when they spoke about their romance, which was almost seven years in the making. “I met her when I was 15, and I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer,” said Jacob. “That’s kind of awkward to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister.’”

Peyton, 23, also confirmed the news to the outlet outside of the airport.

When asked if it was a difficult decision to start a relationship with someone she works with, the actress — who plays Tory Nichols in the series — jokingly responded, “I guess so, yeah. And then think about the consequences later!”

The actor who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz in the show, said that he did share some concerns at first about dating his costar, since it was brand new to him.

“I’ve never dated anyone I’ve worked with before, so it’s kind of a trial by far, almost,” said the martial arts master himself. “But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off set, you know.”

The couple was most recently seen on the red carpet together arm and arm at the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13, where they were wearing matching black outfits. How did we not see it before?!

Both Cobra Kai actors have been in the acting gig since they were children — it only makes sense that the two would bond from their similar experiences. Peyton starred on the Disney channel show Jessie, and the spinoff show Bunk’d, where she plays a sassy older sister named Emma Ross.

Jacob also starred in Disney movies and TV shows like The Swap — which Peyton also stars in. And then, of course, they both went to work at Cobra Kai and the rest is history. We’re sure all the time they have spent working together has totally helped in their now confirmed relationship. It’s like they were meant to be together!

