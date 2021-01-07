Netflix’s Cobra Kai has been taking TV viewers by storm ever since season 1 and 2 moved to the streaming service from YouTube Red in June 2020.

A spinoff of the original Karate Kid movies, the series is set 34 years after the events in the first film and stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprised their iconic roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. New cast members include, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List, among others. The show reignites the longtime feud between Daniel and Johnny, but this time instead of fighting each other, they own competing dojos and teach a new crop of fighters.

The show “tells relative stories for today’s generation, but yet has that nostalgic embrace of the original and never loses sight of its source material,” Ralph told TODAY in September 2020.

Cobra Kai was renewed for a fourth season in October 2020, and Peyton told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021, that upon hearing the news she “bawled.” Fans are dying to know what’s going to happen next and although not much information has been released just yet, J-14 decided to break down what we already know!

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Cobra Kai season 4.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.