Bridgerton fans, unite! The steamy Netflix series has become one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform, and season 3 is almost upon us. Starring Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, the third season is set to hit Netflix on May 16, 2024 — but has there been any word on season 4?

Keep reading for everything we know about season 4 of Bridgerton — including which Bridgerton it will follow.

Has ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Been Confirmed?

The latest report is that production on season 4 already begun in April 2024, though it hasn’t started filming just yet.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, season 1 of Bridgerton first premiered in 2020, quickly receiving renewal for a second season. In 2021, Netflix announced a double renewal for both seasons 3 and 4.

Showrunner Jess Brownell, who took over for creator Chris Van Dusen, teased the next chapter in April 2024, telling TV Insider, “I won’t give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we’re headed.”

“So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit,” she added.

Season 3, however, like most of Netflix’s big shows, will be split in half with four episode chunks airing a month apart. Part 1 will premiere on May 17 with four episode, and there will be a wait until June 13 for the other four.

Who Is Season 4 of ‘Bridgerton’ Going to Follow?

As for season 4, we’re not quite sure yet which of Julia Quinn’s eight books will be adapted yet

ICYMI, each season of Bridgerton covers a book by Quinn, with each one focusing on a specific couple. However, Netflix has not been necessarily going in order — while season 1 and season 2 followed the first two books, Daphne and Simon and Anthony and Kate, they skipped book 3, Benedict and Sophie and moved straight to Colin and Penelope.

That being said, the obvious next season’s couple may by Benedict and Sophie’s love story, which follows Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman.

“I can tell you that I know who it’s gonna be. We are in the middle of writing it right now,” Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told Refinery29 in April 2024, in response to a question about which Bridgerton sibling is at the center of season 4.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about season 4 of Bridgerton.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.