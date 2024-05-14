Does Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have more than just on-screen chemistry? Bridgerton fans seem to think that the two stars are dating behind-the-scenes — however, the Derry Girls alum is putting the rumors to rest.

See what Nicola said about the romance speculation below.

Are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Dating?

Unfortunately Polin shippers, it’s a no! Nicola and Luke walked the season 3 premiere red carpet on May 13, where the actress was asked about the rumors — which she denied.

“We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other,” she told Extra. “He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale… It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

What Has Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Said About Filming Together?

During the same interview, Nicola opened up about rewatching those intimate scenes she filmed with Luke.

“It’s crazy because I felt like those scenes would be terrifying to watch back, and they were initially… But then when I watched them, I went, ‘No, they’re everything we wanted them to be and more. They’re really romantic. They’re beautifully written. They feel sexy, they’re exciting. I couldn’t be happier, honestly.”

When it comes to Luke’s point of view, he’s loving the fan reactions of the saucy scenes. “It’s really hard to tell if it’s, like, as steamy as everyone says it is because when you live through the process of it, it’s like, well, yeah it is really, like, it’s a sexy season,” he told the interviewer.

“But I always felt like the other seasons were as well. So, it’s kind of really nice to get the reaction of people being like, ‘Wow.'”

Luke further reflected on how they filmed those intimate moments, adding, “We had really open conversations with our intimacy coordinators, our showrunner Jess, and the director of that block, and we just mapped out how we wanted the scene to go and the main focus was just about keeping it so true and authentic to their characters. We didn’t want it to be this, like, romantic, sexy scene and they suddenly become different people. We wanted to keep the authenticity of who they are.”

