After four years of patiently waiting, Bridgerton season 3 is finally upon us! As the popular Netflix series quickly approaches, we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

From release date to casting updates, keep reading to find out what to expect for the upcoming season.

When Does ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Come Out on Netflix?

They’re doing things a little different this go around! Netflix announced that Bridgerton season 3 will be split into two 4-episode parts, via Deadline. The first few episodes will be released on May 16, 2024, whereas the second installment is set to drop on June 13, 2024.

What will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 be About?

As a reminder, Bridgerton season 1 followed the love story between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, with the second season showcasing an iconic enemies-to-lovers trope of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

It seems the show is sticking to a similar plot line as the upcoming season will follow the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Feathering. The storyline is based on the fourth book of the Bridgerton series by Julia Queen, which the show is based on, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, revealed that the third season would be based on her character’s love story with Colin in May 2022.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” via the Hollywood Reporter.

As Bridgerton is based on the popular same titled book series, each novel follows the Bridgerton sibling romances. However, the upcoming season will not be continuing the same order as before. The show will jump ahead, and skip to the fourth book.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Bridgerton‘ Season 3?

Bridgerton fans, fear not! Most of the cast will be reprising their original roles. Starting with Nicola, who is set to lead the new season, most of her family members will also be joining her in the series.

As for the Bridgerton family: Luke Newton will reprise his role as Colin, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth and Will Tilston as Gregory.

The eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), along with his new wife, Kate (played by Simone Ashley), are also set to star in the new season.

Unfortunately, Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne, will not be returning to the series this year. While speaking with Screen Rant on January 29, 2023, the actress shared that there wasn’t any more story arcs for her character.

She explained, “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.” While we’ll miss her presence in the series, it seems her character isn’t completely shut out from future seasons.

