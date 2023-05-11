We’ve done it again — we’ve fallen in love with another character from the Bridgerton universe. And this time it’s a literal king: King George III, to be precise. Corey Mylchreest plays the younger version of King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which premiered on Netflix on May 5, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about the actor including age, past roles and if he has a girlfriend.

Who Is Corey Mylchreest?

Corey is a Hollywood newcomer, with the Bridgerton prequel serving as his first major role.

Previously, the English actor graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in 2020. Following that, he made his TV debut as Adonis in an episode of Netflix fantasy series, The Sandman. Corey jokingly shared his mom’s review of his performance via Instagram: “Best two lines ever delivered on screen.”

The actor spoke on playing such a complex role as King George III, who is riddled with complicated health issues. “It was a privilege to be able to play George in general,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023. “He is a man, affliction aside, who has a wide spectrum of behavior, which, as an actor is amazing. I think it was brilliant, not only to be able to explore his health and the pain that he individually experiences and the misery that he individually experiences, but also how that affected the main narrative, which is the love story and how their love finds ways — like running water, evade and keep flowing.”

The 25-year-old revealed that past Bridgerton leads, a.k.a. season 1 star Regé-Jean Page and season 2 star Jonathan Bailey, gave him helpful advice before he started filming.

He summarized Regé’s advice during a Today interview: “Anything that’s outside out the stuff that will help you between action and cut doesn’t exist, and everything that will help you, it does. Let that stuff in, but everything else, just let it slide off you.”

As for Jonathan, Corey revealed that he had “quite a few conversations” with the season 2 star, admitting that all the advice “would take a long time to sum up.”

Who Is Corey Mylchreest Dating? Girlfriend Details

The identity of Corey’s girlfriend remains a mystery, however, he did publicly share that he had one during a red carpet interview with Extra in April 2023.

“As soon as I got the job, I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta binge this thing,'” he explained on booking Bridgerton. “I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang.”

