Get ready to watch some new Netflix originals! The streaming service is full of new movies and TV shows in March 2022.

The fan-favorite animated series Karma’s World, for one, is officially premiering its second season. Ludacris teamed up with the streaming service for the show, which was inspired by his eldest daughter.

“The idea for Karma’s World came about because I was making all this music in my home studio and when she was sick, she used to come and barge in all the time and say she wanted to do music too,” the musician and actor told J-14 exclusively in October 2021. “So, I had to sit her down and say, ‘If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your life, ’cause daddy talks about what goes on in his.’ And that birthed the whole idea of Karma’s World.”

The Fast and Furious franchise star continued: “All of the lessons that are in Karma’s World are a lot of the lessons that happened, not only with Karma when she was young, but within the household. If you have shows like this, that open up conversation where your kids are starting to ask questions … it’s a perfect opportunity to teach them and talk about certain things that will come up in their lives anyway.”

But that’s not all! The highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton is finally set to premiere this month. The series — based on a series of books by Julia Quinn — follows the entire Bridgerton family and their various love stories. Season 1 was focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). This time around, fans will get a to see Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) love story unfold on screen.

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021,” a January 2022 statement from Lady Whistledown read. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

The actor for his part, spoke about his character as the eldest son during a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, “As an actor, I felt really isolated in doing some of the favorite scenes with the big Bridgerton family. You get the sense that there is no space for Anthony. They’ve all decided he’s really hard work. He gets the sense that everyone else is freer.”

