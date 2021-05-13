She’s back! Millie Bobby Brown is officially returning to Netflix for a second Enola Holmes movie.

“The sequel is afoot!” the streaming service announced via social media in May 2021. “The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister.”

Released in September 2020, the movie followed title character Enola Holmes on her 16th birthday when she wakes up to find that her mother has gone missing. After the teen’s older brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft send her away to a finishing Schoo, the young detective takes it upon herself to find their mother. Along the way, Enola teams up with a Lord to help with her search. “Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history,” Netflix’s official summary read.

Upon its release, the flick became a fan-favorite among viewers due to the Stranger Things star’s epic role and the movie’s girl power theme. “What you’re watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn’t really know how to handle, but that’s just kind of life in general for a teenage girl,” the British actress told USA Today in June 2020. “I’m really doing this for my 8-year-old sister because she can now look at Enola and want to be like her.”

When it came to taking the role of Enola, Millie told Deadline in September 2020 that she loved the character’s “witty sense of humor,” “heart” and “bravery.” The Netflix personality also noted similarities between herself and the character.

“I felt like it’s a coming of age story, she’s growing up in a crazy world around her, and I’m growing up in a crazy world around me, and it’s about how we’re finding ourselves,” she told the publication. “It felt like the same story that I was going on.”

Following the streaming service’s sequel announcement, Millie took to her own social media to share the news with her followers. “The sequel is afoot,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself dressed as Enola. Millie also uploaded a second behind-the-scenes photo to her Instagram Story.

Although not much information has been released about Enola Holmes 2 just yet, scroll through our gallery to see what we know so far!

