Getting real. Millie Bobby Brown broke down in tears and asked her followers to be “more respectful” after an awkward fan encounter.

In a candid Instagram Stories video uploaded on Monday, November 30, the Stranger Things star, 16, said a girl came up to her while she was out shopping with her mom. The apparent fan asked if she could take a video of Millie, who said no.

“But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us,” she said, according to clips that were reposted on Twitter. “At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

The actress went on to explain that while she was paying, the girl walked by and started to record her anyway. “I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'” Millie said, starting to cry.

“It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful,” the Netflix star said. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it … Where are my rights to say no?”

She concluded her video by telling her almost 40 million followers to “show more respect for others.” After posting the emotional clip, fans started to speculate that this was one of the reasons Millie deleted her TikTok account. The TikTok Shaderoom Instagram account first reported on Sunday, November 29, that her account on the video-sharing app no longer existed. Although she never confirmed nor denied whether or not the fan encounter was part of the reason to get rid of her account, Millie did tell fans that she was “fine” after shedding some tears on social media.

“[I] was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected,” she explained in another Instagram Stories post on Monday. “It’s important to set your boundaries and speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another!”

