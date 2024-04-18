First kisses aren’t always romantic, just ask your favorite celebrities! Stars like Dylan Sprouse, Noah Centineo and Lili Reinhart, among others, shared smooches with past costars on set at a young age.

Miranda Cosgrove, for one, looked back at her first kisses with both James Maslow and Nathan Kress while shooting the original iCarly. “My first kiss I ever had in my whole life was with James Maslow in the episode where he was in a hospital bed, and I had to kiss him while he was unconscious,” she said during the June 2021 Paramount+ iCarly reunion special. “My second kiss I ever had in my entire life was with Nathan on the show. Nathan had, like, a girlfriend or a girl he liked there on set that day watching us kiss. It was so awkward!”

While the duo never dated off-screen, their iCarly characters of Sam and Freddie have given fans hope of a relationship since the show premiered in 2007. Years later, in the show’s 2021 reboot series, viewers are still wishing for a Carly and Freddie endgame now that they’re adults. Only time will tell if there will be more on-screen kisses from these two.

Of course, Suite Life of Zack and Cody fans will also remember Selena Gomez‘s first kiss as it was with Dylan on season 2 of the Disney Channel show. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2020, the Rare songstress recalled locking lips with the former child star. Before nabbing a role on the show, Selena remembered that she had written in the closets of her childhood home that she was “in love with Cole Sprouse.”

“I thought we were gonna be together one day, then I guest-starred on the show, but I kissed his brother and didn’t get to kiss Cole,” she recalled. “It was my first kiss — on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!”

Dylan, for his part, responded to her interview with a screenshot on Twitter and wrote, “Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message,” referring to a throwback photo from his Suite Life days.

They’re not the only stars who’ve opened up about locking lips in front of a camera for the first time over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see which other stars experienced their first smooches on set, and find out how they went.

