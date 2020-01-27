The internet pretty much lost it after Noah Centineo posted a photo kissing his male friend Chase Austin on the lips back in 2017. We mean, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor has pretty much stolen all of our hearts by now, and the photo quickly had fans wondering if the cutie was gay or bisexual.

Well guys, it turns out, Noah and Chase are just friends. The Netflix star actually kissed his bestie to let everyone know that showing your friends love is totally normal — no matter what your gender or sexual identity is.

“Kiss your friend’s faces more, destroy the belief that intimacy must be reserved for monogamous relationships. Be more loving. EMBRACE PLATONIC INTIMACY,” he wrote in the caption of the now-deleted picture. “Embrace vulnerability use Emotionality as a radical tactic against a society which teaches you that emotions are a sign of weakness. Tell more people that you care about them. Hold their hands, tell others you are proud of them. offer support readily. Take care of the people around you.”

OK, we seriously love the message he’s sending! And get this — Noah isn’t the only star who’s kissed their friends. Scroll through the gallery to uncover all the other celebrities who have smooched their BFFs.

