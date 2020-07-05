Sometimes a first smooch can be super romantic, while other times it can turn out totally awkward— especially if you’re forced to kiss someone for the first time in front of a lot of people and cameras. Yep, a bunch of Hollywood’s biggest stars actually locked lips for the first time while on set of a Disney Channel movie or TV show, and some of them did not go so well!

Take Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez, for example. They both had their first kisses when they locked lips during an episode of The Suite Life of Zack and CodyOpens in a new Window., but it was far from perfect.

“It was my first kiss — [and] on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!“ the “Bad Liar” songstress recently revealed.

“I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip. So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12 so it was okay and it was good,” she also told TigerBeat.

And they’re not the only ones! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the other stars who had their first kisses on Disney Channel, and find out how they went.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.