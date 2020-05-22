Get ready for some cuteness overload, you guys, because Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are showing off their love once again! Yep, the singer just shared some adorable snaps of her and her beau kissing to Instagram, and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

The first pic, which was posted on Thursday, May 21, showed the two stars locking lips.

In the second photo, fans could see them them smiling while staring into each other’s eyes.

“[You’re] magic,” Demi wrote on top of the adorable selfie.

Our hearts! The third and final picture featured a few special guests — Demi’s dogs!

Ugh, we are seriously obsessed with these two! She also shared a pic of Max, which she captioned, “Cutie.”

And that’s not all! Get this — the “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress also posted a screenshot of a tweet Max had posted more than eight years ago that read, “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #Can’talwaysgetwhatyouwant.”

“We love a little manifestation,” she added. How cute is that?!

As fans know, the posts come just a few weeks after the brunette beauty and the High School Musical 3 star confirmed their relationship by kissing in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s new song, “Stuck With U.” And while sharing a clip from the visual, Demi revealed that she is “really happy” with the actor.

“Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really, REALLY happy if you can’t tell…” she wrote.

Max also posted the same video, captioning it, “My whole heart.” Us Weekly even reported that 28-year-old was gearing up to ask to the Camp Rock alum to marry him.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” a source told the outlet. “They think they make a great couple.”

A second insider confirmed that the pair are “getting really serious” amid the coronavirus quarantine, which they’re spending together.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source said. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

