Are Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande Collaborating? They Tease A Major Announcement

Prepare yourselves, people, because an Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber collaboration is on the way! That’s right, the Canadian pop star took to Twitter on Friday, May 1 and announced that their new song “Stuck With U” will be released on May 8, and we can’t contain our excitement!

Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good,” Justin wrote.

Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. And it’s really good. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th https://t.co/pJCba90Cwf pic.twitter.com/UlSnPxnPT1 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 1, 2020

As fans know, the epic news came just one day after the “What Do You Mean?” crooner teased a “special announcement.” Fans were seriously shook when the “7 Rings” songstress added to the excitement, saying, “See [you] there everybody,” which, naturally, led to collaboration rumors.

see u there everybody 🖤 https://t.co/D5KPxIwZ3L — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 30, 2020

Yep, we’re totally freaking out, and we’re not the only ones. Fans quickly took to social media to share their feelings about the entire situation.

“Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teasing something together. I hope it’s a collab because that is well overdue. Their heavenly vocals,” one person wrote. Another added, “Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande drop a collab during quarantine challenge.”

JUSTIN BIEBER AND ARIANA GRANDE COULD RELEASE A COLLAB TOMORROW SOMEONE HOLD ME.” A third said , “

But that’s not all! The duo’s music manager Scooter Braun even got involved in all the excitement at the time, and tagged them both in a Tweet alongside the eyes emoji.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time that the two have worked together. During Justin’s Seasons docuseries, the 26-year-old revealed that Ariana was actually the one who helped him decide to get back into music after his extended hiatus. For those who forgot, in April 2019, Justin joined the Victorious alum for a special Coachella performance. It was the first time he took the stage in four years. At the time, singing “Sorry” in front of a crowd of screaming fans was the push Justin needed to get back in the studio and kickstart his career again.

“He wanted me to build him a rolling itinerary like I do when he’s working. The second he asked to actually put the time in, I was like, ‘Oh, okay, now we’re ready to go back to work,” Alison Kaye, Justin’s manager, said during Seasons, after Justin first hit the stage.

So, it’s safe to say that there’s definitely some history between these two artists, and whatever they’re planning is sure to be epic!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.