It’s here, you guys! Yep, Selena Gomez‘s highly anticipated new song “Boyfriend” finally dropped on Thursday, April 9, and some fans are convinced it’s about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

So, J-14 decided to break down the shady lyrics once and for all, and it turns out, the track is actually about wanting a boyfriend but not being able to find the right guy.

“I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again / I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again / I want a boyfriend,” the lyrics read. “I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something / But that won’t get the job done / ‘Cause every time I try / Every time they lie / I get a little anti you and me / There’s a difference between a want and a need / Some nights I just want more than me.”

For those who missed it, the song was a part of the deluxe version of the 27-year-old’s latest album, Rare. The “Lose You to Love Me” songstress announced on Monday, April 6 that she was going to drop the bonus edition in an attempt to raise money for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend.’ It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities.”

“Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic,” she continued. “Because of that, I’m personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now.”

Besides “Boyfriend,” Rare Deluxe has two other new songs called “She” and “Souvenir.” “She” is about the pressures of being in the spotlight at such a young age and the downsides of fame.

“She was too young to be the Hollywood type / Too pure to understand the lows and the highs / She didn’t know if she was gonna survive / It all got so much better with time,” Selena sings in the new tune. “‘Cause she was a girl with good intentions / Yeah, she made some bad decisions / And she learned a couple lessons / Wish I could tell her / She was a girl with good intentions / Didn’t need the second guessing / Didn’t need to ever question / Wish I could tell her.”

As for “Souvenir,” it’s unclear who this one is about, but some fans have speculated that the song is based off of her relationship with The Weeknd, since she mentions the Sunset Tower Hotel and the two stars were spotted there together back in 2017!

“You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees / It’s better than pills how you put me to sleep / Calling your name, the only language I can speak / Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep,” the lyrics read. “Sunset tower lobby, waiting there for me / In the elevator, fumble for your key / Kiss in every corner, Presidential Suite.”

Plus, they owned an apartment together on Greenwich Street in New York City, and one line of the steamy new song reads, “New York back in August, tenth floor balcony / Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich street.”

For those who forgot, Selena and The Weeknd were pretty much couple goals when they dated back in 2017. They were first spotted kissing in January, then went Instagram official a few months later. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and after that they were practically inseparable.

The relationship lasted for 10 months before they called it quits in October 2017. And although an insider told People Magazine that their busy schedules was to blame, fans were convinced the split had something to do with Selena hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin. Yep, the Wizards of Waverly Place star and the “Love Yourself” crooner were spotted attending church together just days before she and the rapper broke up.

