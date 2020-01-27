During an interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday, songstress Selena Gomez opened up about the heartfelt meaning behind her song “Lose You To Love Me,” which fans have believed to be about her longterm relationship with Justin Bieber. Since it was released in October 2019, the 27-year-old has never explicitly addressed who the track is about, but that didn’t stop the interviewer from asking if Selena was “saying goodbye” to her ex with the song.

“It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over,” Selena revealed. “And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

Interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro was quick to ask a follow-up question, she said, “Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I’m assuming you’re speaking about?”

Selena then took what could have been a super awkward moment and handled it with an epic reaction.

“You had to get the name in, I get it,” she replied with a chuckle.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum further discussed her past relationship and said that she had been a “victim” of emotional abuse while dating the “Yummy” singer.

“I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse,” the Rare singer explained. “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

