OMG! It doesn’t get more relatable than Selena Gomez having a total fangirl moment over Jennifer Aniston! On Thursday, January 23, the 27-year-old singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and to her surprise, the Friends actress was acting as host for the day.

When they sat down together, Selena couldn’t help but tell Jennifer how much her character in the fan-favorite sitcom inspired her at a young age. In return, 50-year-old Hollywood legend thanked Selena for always being such a true fan.

“You’ve always been so sweet,” Jennifer told Selena. “You really are a genuine [Friends] fan. It’s amazing. We’ve known each other for years. You’ve been to my house. We’ve had pizza. Girl after my own heart, do we love a pizza or what? We love a pizza.”

Selena also remembered the first time she met Jennifer.

“I think we were at Vanity Fair something event, and I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you, and you were just like so nice,” Selena recalled. “You just walked out of the bathroom and you were going back, and my heart like, stopped. And I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘oh my god, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.’ I was like, ‘oh my god.’”

The two went on to discuss Selena’s recently released album Rare and Jennifer praised the songstress for being so open with her music.

“I mean I have say ‘Lose You to Love Me’, that’s a very revealing song. And it is nerve-racking when you’re putting your heart out there,” the actress said. “And yet it always seems to pay off because that’s what people really respond to, is your authenticity, your beauty, and your honesty.”

Selena later took to her Instagram Stories and promoted the interview. She called it one of her “favorite interviews” in her life and referred to Jennifer as her “childhood/current queen.”

Selena continued to show off her love for the actress in another Instagram Stories post. Wearing a Friends sweashirt, Selena told her followers that she was representing her favorite show while going out to eat.

“Is this too much?” Selena asked in the short clip.

As fans know, Selena and Jennifer previously worked together on a 2015 documentary called Unity. They were both narrators for the project.

