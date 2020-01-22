Singer Selena Gomez has secured the top spot! On Tuesday, January 21, Billboard announced that the 27-year-old’s latest album Rare took over the number one spot on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. After the huge news came out, the songstress took to her Instagram and revealed that she was feeling mixed emotions about the win. She admitted to being “embarrassed” for asking followers to stream and buy the album.

“It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the article. “Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love.”

Previously, Selena sent a call to action out to her fans. She took to her Instagram Stories on January 16, 2020, and explained to her 166 million followers that she’s currently tied with another “incredible artist” for number one.

“I told people before that, you know, it’s not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I’ve ever released to become number one,” she explained at the time. “So, if you don’t mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is, again, something I’ve dreamed about for so long. But, regardless, I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it’s something that you all can just enjoy and have. So, no worries. Either way, I’m happy.”

The songstress also admitted to buying multiple copies of her own album.

“Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now?” Selena asked. “I don’t care. I don’t care, because this album is so rare.” Many fans were quick to speculate that she was referencing her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, but it turned out that Selena’s actual competition wasn’t her ex at all. It was rapper Roddy Ricch who secured the top spot with his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

