It’s no secret that Billie Eilish took inspiration from the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song when creating her smash hit “Bad Guy”! The 18-year-old revealed to Rolling Stone in December 2019 that the song’s beat was pulled right from the Disney Channel show. Naturally, fans were shook, but so was one of the show’s stars.

On Monday, January 13, Selena Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her recently released album Rare. While she was there, host Jimmy Fallon revealed that she was sort of the inspiration behind Billie’s song. At first the 27-year-old questioned if she was the “Bad Guy,” but had the best reaction when she heard that he was actually talking about the Wizards theme song.

“I love Billie,” she said as Jimmy played short clips of both songs to compare the two. She added, “That’s so cool!” after hearing parallel beats in the two tunes.

It turned out that Selena actually had more in common with the “Bury A Friend” singer than just the Wizards theme song. Billie’s brother and producer, Finneas, actually produced Selena’s heartfelt single “Lose You To Love Me.”

“We finished up the song and gave him the song to produce it himself and he did an amazing job,” she said about the 22-year-old producer. “He’s obviously extremely talented.”

Throughout the rest of the interview, Selena and Jimmy discussed her new music. She revealed what she hoped listeners will take away from Rare.

“What was most important to me with this record was to make sure every song actually means something and holds weight,” the songstress said. “I’m hoping I could just be a voice for people in the same situation as I am, whether it’s mental, relationships, friendships that people struggle with. The only thing I wanted to do was make people feel good.”

Fans can also expect new music coming soon!

“There’s a few other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist, so I can’t really tell when but one of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend,’ so I can’t wait for people to hear that one,” she admitted.

