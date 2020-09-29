Get ready to see Billie Eilish like never before! The 18-year-old songstress is headed to the big screen with the release of her The World’s a Little Blurry documentary in February 2021.

It was first reported that the “Bad Guy” songstress would be teaming up with Apple Original Films for a film all about her life in December 2019. Now, after months of waiting, it’s official! Fans will get an inside look into Billie’s life from the moment she was born to becoming one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The “You Should See Me in a Crown” singer first stepped onto the music scene in 2015 with the release of her debut single, “Ocean Eyes.” Since then, Billie has taken the world by storm with the release of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019. She even became the youngest artist to be nominated and win the Grammy Awards‘ “Big Four” categories — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

From the sound of it, once the documentary officially hits theaters and AppleTV+, Billie will get real about her success in the music industry. So, mark your calendars, because The World’s a Little Blurry is only a few months away. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Billie’s upcoming documentary.

