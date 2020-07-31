Drop everything, people, because Billie Eilish is back with a brand new single — and it’s a super meaningful track! The highly anticipated song, called “My Future,” was first teased to fans in a clip posted to Instagram, and now, it’s finally here!

After the song dropped on Thursday, July 30, the 18-year-old emailed fans and revealed the meaning behind the song’s lyrics.

“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really, really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at — hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth,” the songstress explained.

Billie sent out an email to her subscribers list to talk about the meaning behind #myfuture pic.twitter.com/emWJ7qeer2 — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) July 30, 2020

She continued, “The future feels uncertain and crazy right now, but I think we need to be ready to put the work in and if we do that, we should be hopeful and excited for our future.”

That’s right, the song seems to be about finding hope in what comes next — especially following the current coronavirus pandemic.

“‘Cause I, I’m in love / With my future / Can’t wait to meet her / And I, I’m in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself,” the lyrics read.

Following the song’s release, Billie also chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and revealed that the song only took two days to make.

“This was such a satisfying process. It was so, so satisfying. We wrote the song in like two days,” the powerhouse vocalist remembered. “This is the most we’ve ever worked in one period of time. But we record, we wrote it like a month into quarantine probably. And it was pouring rain. We were in this like… Oh, it was such a perfect setting.”

She continued, “There’s still hope in it. We will get out of this eventually. It might take years, but we’ll be okay eventually.”

