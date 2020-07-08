Pretty much everyone knows by now that Billie Eilish is a huge fan of Justin Bieber. But get this, you guys — her mom just revealed that she considered sending the singer to therapy when she was younger, over her obsession with the “Yummy” crooner!

Yep, Billie’s mother, Maggie May Baird, recalled a time that her daughter “sobbed” over Justin’s 2012 song “As Long As You Love Me” premiering, while chatting with her Billie and her dad, Patrick O’Connell on his “Me & Dad Radio” podcast.

“I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying,” she revealed. “Everyone knows the whole Billie, Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it.”

But Maggie admitted that she started to worry about her daughter’s love for Justin.

“I would watch the music video for this song and just sob,” the 18-year-old noted, with her mom adding, “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

As fans know, Billie hasn’t kept it a secret that she loves the 26-year-old, and when they met for the first time at Coachella in April 2019, boy, was it epic!

In February 2020, Justin even opened up about why he wanted to “protect” the brunette beauty.

“Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her. But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters,” he explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on his “New Music Daily” podcast. “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

