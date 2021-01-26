Sometimes, celebrities are seriously just like us! It’s no secret that even the entertainment industry’s biggest stars often partake in normal people activities like walking their dogs, pumping their gas and even buying groceries, but what if we told you that they totally fangirl over each other, too.

Yep, that’s right, even though we’ve been told that the world of Hollywood is pretty small, that doesn’t stop some movie stars and singers from freaking out over each other when they meet for the first time. Take Billie Eilish, for example, she won five Grammy Awards in 2020, but that didn’t stop her from being seriously exciting when getting to hug her childhood idol, Justin Bieber, for the first time at Coachella. And what about Sophie Turner? She might have been on, like, the biggest TV show ever, but she had a moment when meeting Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness! See, they’re fangirls too!

Scroll through our gallery to check out all the times that your favorite celebrities totally freaked out over meeting each other.

