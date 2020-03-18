Former Disney Channel starlets Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus recently sat down together and had an important conversation about body image. On Tuesday, March 17, the former Camp Rock actress made a special appearance on the Hannah Montana star’s brand new Instagram Live series, “Bright Minded.” Together, the BFFs gave viewers their best tips about “how to stay LIT with love in dark times” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also reflected on some not-so-bright moments in their lives.

Both songstresses got real about the body image issues that they suffered in the past, and how that has effected the music that they make today.

“My whole purpose in coming clean with everything that I’ve been through is to help someone else,” Demi explained. “I remember being 12 years old [and] my body started changing, obviously that’s going to happen when you’re a preteen and you’re going through puberty. I didn’t have anybody in young Hollywood to look up to at that time that I had a normal body. I kind of made a vow to myself that when I get older, I just want to represent what I didn’t have and I want to be that for somebody.”

Miley, on the other hand, remembered all the negative comments that she received after her 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts onstage, all this s**t, because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little new bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit because I was so skinny and so pasty,” the “Slide Away” singer said. “My brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worst thing that I would feel like I’d be to my fans is a lying [person] or a fraud. I felt like having this persona being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so f**king insecure on the inside.”

After sharing their personal stories, both performers shared how grateful they are to have each other as friends after all these years.

“I feel like we’ve gone through times where we’re closer and then distant and that’s fine, that’s what friends do,” Demi said. Miley added, “We can not talk forever and then some bulls**t will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to…I just think that you’re such a light — even if it took this crisis to get us connected again.”

For those who missed it, Miley recently announced via Instagram Stories that, from Monday through Friday at 11:30 A.M. PST, she will be going live on Instagram to discuss “staying bright minded in dark times” while in self-quarantine during the current coronavirus pandemic. People have been urged to stay inside and self isolate during this time and the World Health Organization has reported that more than 197,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 8,000 deaths from the virus.

