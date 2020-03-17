Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has shown her fans, via TikTok, that working from home because of the current coronavirus pandemic might not be the worst thing in the world. Yep, that’s right, the songstress looked back at her time in the five-piece girl group and posted an epic video of herself dancing along to the throwback tune “Work From Home,” and it’s bringing on some major feels!

“When your boss says you can WORK FROM HOME… Been prepared for a long time,” the 26-year-old captioned the epic clip.

This hilarious video came just after former Disney Channel stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale brought on all the nostalgia with their High School Musical–themed TikToks. The two stars of the iconic Disney Channel film series posted videos of themselves singing and dancing along to the HSM finale tune “We’re All In This Together,” and fans couldn’t get enough!

“My work out while on Self Quarantine. I can’t believe I remembered it,” Ashley captioned the clip of her performing the classic routine.

For those who missed it, people have been asked to quarantine themselves during the current coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 7,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games, and people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid public spaces.

