Artists like Miley Cyrus, BTS and Louis Tomlinson have been forced to cancel a few of their concert dates due to concerns over the coronavirus. Since the outbreak in 2019, the World Health Organization has reported that over 80,000 people in over 40 countries have contracted the disease, resulting in more than 2,700 deaths.

As coronavirus continues to spread, the World Health Organization and medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further worsening the disease. According to CBS News, social distancing is “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many concerts or large festivals and events have been called off.

According to Billboard, more than 20,000 music events have been canceled or postponed. Wondering if an event you have tickets for has been canceled? No need to worry, because J-14 broke it all down for you. Scroll through our gallery to see which concerts and major music events have been effected, canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

