Move over “Hype House” because the Fenty Beauty House is here! Yep, that’s right, superstar Rihanna just created her own TikTok mansion, and fans are shook over it.

During the launch party for Fenty Beauty’s brand new mascara, the 32-year-old makeup mogul announced that the Fenty Beauty House would be the place all up-and-coming TikTok stars could go to curate content. Not only will they have access to the entire Los Angeles-based home, but the young stars will also be able to raid the “Makeup Pantry,” which will be filled with all things Fenty Beauty, of course! Along with a fully stocked beauty closet, the house comes complete with a pool, tons of mirrors and selfie-ready lighting. It’s official, this house is every social media user’s dream!

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” the songstress said in a clip posted to the official Fenty Beauty TikTok account. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

So who’s joining this new house? Well, according to Rihanna, some of her all-time favorite beauty influencers and TikTok stars — like Savannah Palacio, Makayla, Emmy Combs, and Dawn Morante — will move in and debut some sure-to-be epic content. Not only will the budding internet celebrities be living inside the house, but they will have the chance to collaborate with each other, test out all the new Fenty Beauty makeup, film beauty tutorials and grow their following on the app.

Wow, can we move in too?

