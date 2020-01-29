For those obsessed with the app TikTok, you’ve probably heard of the new group of influencers called Hype House, who are taking the internet by storm lately. Yep, 19 huge social media stars came together to form the epic squad, and they’re all anyone fans can talk about these days.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time a group of vloggers teamed up to create some content together. Back in 2016, Jake Paul‘s Team 10 constantly made headlines for their controversial videos and drama. David Dobrik‘s Vlog Squad is still recording hilarious videos together, and James Charles‘ Sister Squad was pretty epic before they went their separate ways!

But wait, who exactly makes up Hype House? What are the members most famous for? And have they had any feuds or scandals? It turns out, while most of them are most known for their TikTok videos, some of them also have pretty big YouTube channels, have pursued careers in music and have even modeled for some major brands in the past!

J-14 went ahead and broke down all the members of the group, so here’s everything you need to know about them… Scroll through our gallery to meet Hype House — TikTok’s most popular squad.

