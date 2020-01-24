TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson have continued to fuel relationship rumors. On Wednesday, January 22, Charlie, 15, took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos of her and Chase, 17, hanging out in a pool while on vacation in Hawaii. Naturally, fans freaked out when they noticed that the social media star was kissing his rumored girlfriend on the cheek in all three photos!

The internet star didn’t caption the snaps, but Chase did leave her a comment that read, “Cutie.” A few of their friends — like Harvey Petito, Dixie D’Amelio and Indiana Massara — also took to the comments section and contributed to the relationship rumors.

Harvey wrote, “Cuties.” Dixie added, “So freaking cute.”

Indiana said, “AHHHH,” with a bunch of heart eye emojis.

Although, the pair hasn’t confirmed their relationship, some fans have taken these to mean that they’re finally Instagram official.

For those who don’t know, the two teens quickly rose to fame on the TikTok app around November 2019 and have gained millions of followers since then. Now, Charli boasts 16 million followers on the video sharing app and Chase has a little over eight million followers. Fans started to speculate that Charli and Chase were a couple after they started collaboration on dance videos together. Since then, they have both moved into the TikTok “Hype House” in Los Angeles. Some people have spotted them holding hands in public and a video of Charli and Chase kissing on New Year’s Eve went viral shortly after it was posted to Instagram gossip account, TikTokRoom.

Although they have yet to speak out about their rumored relationship, fans are convinced that they’re meant to be. Previously, Charli claimed that she was “best friends” with Chase in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of them posing together.

Are these two really a couple or are they just playing the part for TikTok? Only time will tell!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.