From YouTube videos that spilled all the tea to the newest dance crazes on TikTok, 2019 was filled with some of the biggest viral moments in internet history. As the year comes to an end, J-14 decided to look back at the most memorable digital content from this past year.

Between James Charles breaking the internet with his return to YouTube and a picture of an egg trying to become the most liked photo on Instagram, there have been some seriously wild viral moments this year. Let’s not forget when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dropped their super steamy “Señorita” music video!

These are just some of the best internet moments from the past twelve months. Scroll through our gallery to relive the rest of this year’s best tweets, TikToks, YouTube videos, Instagram posts and Google searches.

