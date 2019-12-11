It looks like BTS member Jungkook could face serious charges related to his car accident from back in November. For those who missed it, the 22-year-old was involved in a car accident on November 2, 2019. While driving his Mercedes Benz through the Hannam district of Seoul, Jungkook crashed into a taxi. Neither party sustained major injuries and they each left the scene with minor bruises.

After the accident, the singer was booked and investigated by police before admitting to causing the accident after violating unnamed traffic laws. Due to the small amount of human and property damage, the accident was deemed minor and police said the case didn’t involve any serious offenses. Jungkook also reached a settlement with the taxi driver.

Now, police in Seoul, South Korea are looking to potentially prosecute the K-pop star over the accident. According to reports, police recommended that he be indicted for charges of violating the Road Traffic Act and violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.

On Tuesday, December 10, a police official told Yonhap News Agency that “[Police] summoned and carried out an interrogation of Jungkook on November 28. He and the victim smoothly settled the case, but [the police] asked for a legal indictment of him because of the serious negligence involved in the accident.”

Jungkook has yet to speak out about the potential prosecution. When the car accident first took place, the band’s management, Big Hit Entertainment, posted a statement about the incident on Twitter.

“We once again apologize to the victim,” the agency wrote. “And we also express apologies for causing concern to fans.”

As fans know, the “Dream Glow” singer also made headlines back in September after after a video of him appearing cozy with a female tattoo artist went viral. Some fans immediately assumed the pair were romantically linked. However, both the band’s management and the tattoo artist have made public statements squashing the relationship rumors.

“The now circulating dating rumors regarding our artist Jungkook is absolutely not true. We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement. The tattoo artist took to her Instagram and wrote, “I’m absolutely not in a relationship with Jungkook.”

